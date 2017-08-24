Play

Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Day off Thursday

Pollock is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Pollock will receive a standard day off following 10 straight starts, during which he's only gone 7-for-40 (.175 average) from the plate. The outfielder has been struggling all month, and could likely use a day on the bench to clear his head. In his place, Rey Fuentes will get the start in center.

