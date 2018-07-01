Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Dazzles in second rehab game

Pollock (thumb) went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, walk, stolen base and three RBI in a rehab game for Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

It was a stellar all-around effort for Pollock, who played five innings in center field in his second rehab game with Reno. After a six-plus-week absence due to the fractured left thumb, Pollock may need to pick up a few more at-bats in the minors before the Diamondbacks are comfortable bringing him back from the 10-day disabled list, likely at some point later this week.