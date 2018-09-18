Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Delivers solo shot in loss

Pollock went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 loss to the Cubs on Monday.

Pollock's ninth-inning blast, his 18th of the season, denied Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks a complete-game shutout. It was still another underwhelming showing from the sputtering Diamondbacks offense, which hasn't been helped by Pollock's downturn in productivity of late. Dating back to Aug. 26, Pollock is hitting just .182 with four extra-base hits and one stolen base over the team's 22 games.