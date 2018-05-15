Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Diagnosed with thumb sprain

Pollock was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb Monday after landing awkwardly while attempting to reel in a fly ball hit by the Brewers' Tyler Saladino in the ninth inning of the Diamondbacks' 7-2 loss, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.

Pollock's inability to flag down Saladino's fly resulted in an inside-the-park home run, but that was the least of the Diamondbacks' concern after the center fielder sustained an injury that could end up landing him on the disabled list. Already with two key contributors in Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) and Robbie Ray (oblique) sidelined, the Diamondbacks can ill afford another absence from a key player, especially Pollock, who leads Arizona in hits (44), home runs (11) and RBI (33) and stolen bases (nine). Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated that Pollock would meet with a hand specialist Tuesday, after which it should be determined if a DL stint is necessary for the 30-year-old, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts before departing Monday.