Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Double short of cycle Friday
Pollock went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.
The homer was his sixth of the season and third in his last seven games. The performance pushed Pollock's slash line on the season to .286/.340/.615, and hitting cleanup for Arizona is providing him with plenty of run-producing opportunities -- the 30-year-old now has 17 runs and 19 RBI through 24 games.
