Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Double, triples against Rockies

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and a stolen base in Arizona's 9-8 victory over Colorado on Friday.

Pollock filled up the stat sheet against the Rockies, notching a pair of extra base hits, driving in two runs and swiping a bag for good measure. The 30-year-old outfielder is dynamic when healthy -- he's just been limited to 124 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. When he's on the field, he's an across-the-board contributor with the ability to hit 20 home runs and steal 30-plus bases. It remains to be seen if he can stay healthy enough to approach those numbers but Friday's performance at least puts him off to a good start.