Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Doubles twice in 15-inning win
Pollock went 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run in Monday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings.
Pollock was batting out of the cleanup spot for the second time this season Monday, with both assignments coming against left-handed starters. With Pollock collecting four extra-base hits in those contests, it's unlikely that manager Torey Lovullo will drop the outfielder from that spot in the lineup when southpaw Clayton Kershaw takes the hill Tuesday for the Dodgers.
