Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Doubles twice in loss

Pollock went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Padres on Saturday.

Pollock has turned in a trio of two-hit performances over his last six starts, a welcome development for fantasy owners after he had collected one or no hits in the Diamondbacks' 10 contests that preceded that. Some of the luster from Pollock's hot start to the campaign has worn off, but the 30-year-old has already locked up the third season of his career with double-digit home runs (15) and steals (10), requiring less than 300 plate appearances to achieve the feat.