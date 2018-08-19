Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Doubles twice in loss
Pollock went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Padres on Saturday.
Pollock has turned in a trio of two-hit performances over his last six starts, a welcome development for fantasy owners after he had collected one or no hits in the Diamondbacks' 10 contests that preceded that. Some of the luster from Pollock's hot start to the campaign has worn off, but the 30-year-old has already locked up the third season of his career with double-digit home runs (15) and steals (10), requiring less than 300 plate appearances to achieve the feat.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Draws pair of walks•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in run in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in run in return to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Battling lower-body tiredness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...