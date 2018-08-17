Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Draws pair of walks

Pollock went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Pollock's strikeout totals have been mounting lately, but the outfielder demonstrated improved plate discipline in the series opener. He whiffed on only one of the 19 pitches he saw Thursday while drawing two free passes, matching his total from his previous eight starts combined. Despite the solid showing, Pollock has still been an underwhelming performer on the whole in August, batting .250 with no home runs, no steals and two RBI in his 12 appearances.