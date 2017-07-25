Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in four in Monday's victory

Pollock went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the Braves.

Pollock has been scorching hot as of late, and with the three extra-base hits Monday night, he now has 12 hits over the past seven games with nine of those going for extra bases. The speedy outfielder is now hitting above .300 for the first time since early May, and although he isn't stealing bags at the same torrid pace that he did back in his breakout 2015 campaign, he continues to be a solid five-category asset in all formats.