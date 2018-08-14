Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in run in loss

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored Monday in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Pollock had a hand in both of the Diamondbacks' first-inning runs, but the Texas pitching staff otherwise kept the opposition quiet for much of the night. The outfielder added a base hit later in the contest to give him his second two-hit performance in three games, though he's hitting just .239 over Arizona's past 13 contests.