Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in two runs
Pollock went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.
Pollock continues to produce at the plate, raising his batting average to .306 following a two-hit performance Sunday. He's smashed 10 home runs and has 29 RBI through 33 games and shows no signs of slowing down. The Diamondbacks are set to begin a two-game series with the Dodgers on Tuesday.
