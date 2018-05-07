Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in two runs

Pollock went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.

Pollock continues to produce at the plate, raising his batting average to .306 following a two-hit performance Sunday. He's smashed 10 home runs and has 29 RBI through 33 games and shows no signs of slowing down. The Diamondbacks are set to begin a two-game series with the Dodgers on Tuesday.