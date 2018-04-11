Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in two Tuesday
Pollock went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Giants. He also reached base after being struck by a pitch in the third inning.
The Diamondbacks' decision to deploy Pollock as their cleanup hitter has been a boon to the center fielder's fantasy prospects. The favorable lineup slotting has allowed Pollock to drive in a run in each of the past four games, and it hasn't come with a reduction in his running opportunities. Pollock is a perfect 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts this season, placing him in a tie for second place in the National League in the category.
