Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Ejection interrupts productive day

Pollock went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings.

Pollock's productive day at the dish was cut short in the fifth inning, when he was ejected for the second time in his career after arguing with the umpire on a third-strike call. Chris Owings replaced Pollock in center field, manning the position for the game's final 11 innings.