Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Fills stat sheet in Friday's victory

Pollock fell a single shy of the cycle, but he finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win against the Nationals.

Pollock bookended the game with strong performances, as his first-inning homer off Max Scherzer was one of three consecutive blasts in that frame and his ninth-inning triple set the stage for the Diamondbacks' walkoff victory. The speedy outfielder is now slashing .294/.341/.477 in 50 games on the campaign and seems to be in line for even better numbers now that J.D. Martinez (hand) is among Jake Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt hitting behind Pollock in the order.