Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Fracture not yet healed

Pollock (thumb) underwent an X-ray on Tuesday which revealed the avulsion fracture in his left thumb is not fully healed, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said the recovery is "exactly where we thought it would be," but the diagnosis likely decreases the odds of Pollock being available at the front end of the initial 4-to-8 week timetable. The 30-year-old sustained the injury May 14 and seems slated for a return in mid-to-late June at the earliest, should he avoid any setbacks. Jarrod Dyson should continue to serve as Arizona's primary center fielder in Pollock's absence.