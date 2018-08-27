Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Gets breather Monday
Pollock is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants.
Pollock will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of nine consecutive starts. Jon Jay will start in center field and hit leadoff for Monday's series opener. Through 20 games in August, Pollock is hitting just .236/.284/.347 with one homer and 10 RBI.
