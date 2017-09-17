Play

Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Gets day off Sunday

Pollock is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Pollock will receive a well-earned day of rest following 12 consecutive starts. The veteran outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak with an impressive five doubles and 10 RBI over that stretch. Rey Fuentes will take over in center field and bat eighth in his stead.

