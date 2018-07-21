Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes 5-for-5 against Rockies

Pollock went 5-for-5 with a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base in the Diamondbacks' 11-10 win over the Rockies on Friday.

It was a mammoth day for the 30-year-old outfielder, who got his 10th steal of the year in addition to the five-hit effort that brought his average up to .304 on the season. Pollock has had trouble staying on the field the past couple seasons, but he's a dynamic cross-category asset when healthy, as he's demonstrated with his fantastic .955 OPS and 12 homers through 191 at-bats.