Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes deep Tuesday
Pollock went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Pollock set the pace early, launching his 15th home run in the first inning in the eventual 6-0 win. The 30-year-old is hitting .313 with three homers and three doubles in 45 at-bats since the All-Star break and is sporting a career-best .922 OPS on the season.
