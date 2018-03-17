Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes hitless in exhibition
Pollock went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Dodgers in Cactus League play.
The hitless showing dropped Pollock's spring line to an unremarkable .233/.258/.558, but it's encouraging to see that the outfielder has been an active runner on the limited occasions he has reached base, nabbing two steals in as many attempts. Pollock has hit exclusively out of the two hole this spring both against right- and left-handed starting pitching, so it looks safe to pencil him into that spot in the order on an everyday basis once the regular season kicks off.
