Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes hitless in first rehab game

Pollock (thumb) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and played six innings in center field in a rehab game Friday for Triple-A Reno.

The appearance represented Pollock's first game action since he fractured his left thumb May 14 against the Brewers. Due to the lengthy layoff, Pollock is expected to require at least a couple more rehab appearances before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, perhaps at some point during the upcoming week. Pollock, who was batting .293/.349/.620 for Arizona prior to hitting the DL, should reclaim an everyday role in center field once he's reinstated, resulting in Jarrod Dyson heading to the bench.