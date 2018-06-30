Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes hitless in first rehab game

Pollock (thumb) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and played six innings in center field in a rehab game Friday for Triple-A Reno.

The appearance represented Pollock's first game action since he fractured his left thumb May 14 against the Brewers. Due to the lengthy layoff, Pollock is expected to require at least a couple more rehab appearances before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, perhaps at some point during the upcoming week. Pollock, who was batting .293/.349/.620 for Arizona prior to hitting the DL, should reclaim an everyday role in center field once he's reinstated, resulting in Jarrod Dyson heading to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories