Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes yard twice Tuesday
Pollock went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Padres.
He was the only D-backs hitter to have any kind of success on the night against Travis Wood, who only gave up one other hit -- a fifth-inning single by Brandon Drury -- aside from Pollock's blasts. The center fielder is ending the year on a high note, slashing .429/.500/.964 over his last eight games with three homers and 12 RBI.
