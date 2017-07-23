Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench Sunday
Pollock is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Pollock had started back-to-back games in center field, and is currently posting a 1.400 OPS over his recent five-game hitting streak. Despite swinging a hot bat, he'll get a day of rest in favor of Gregor Blanco for the afternoon matchup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores two runs Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Fills stat sheet in Friday's victory•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Reaches base four times Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits solo shot in loss to Reds•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Day off Saturday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...