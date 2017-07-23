Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench Sunday

Pollock is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Pollock had started back-to-back games in center field, and is currently posting a 1.400 OPS over his recent five-game hitting streak. Despite swinging a hot bat, he'll get a day of rest in favor of Gregor Blanco for the afternoon matchup.

