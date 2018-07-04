Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench
Pollock is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
There hasn't been any indication that Pollock has suffered a setback with his left thumb in his first two games back from the disabled list, so it appears the outfielder is simply getting a pre-planned rest in the series finale. With Pollock out of the starting nine, Jarrod Dyson will slot in as Arizona's center fielder and No. 7 hitter.
