Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits 10th homer in win

Pollock went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Pollock went deep three times in Monday's tilt, and he picked up where he left off with a home run in his first at-bat Tuesday. Boosted by this recent surge, the 30-year-old has already mashed six homers this year against the Dodgers alone. With 10 home runs and 25 RBI, he's already more than half way to topping last year's output in both categories, and he sports a .292 average to go along with it.