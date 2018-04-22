Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits fifth home run
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Padres.
Pollock was forced to sit out Friday's game after injuring his hand Thursday in a collision on the warning track with teammate Chris Owings. However, that didn't hold him back in his return to the lineup on Saturday as he hit a solo home run in the third inning off left-hander Clayton Richard, his fifth of the season. With four stolen bases to supplement his early power production, Pollock appears poised for another big campaign if he can remain healthy.
