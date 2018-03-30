Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits second in opener

Pollock went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Batting second in the Diamondbacks' season opener, Pollock was unable to pad his run or RBI totals despite big nights from David Peralta (3-for-5) in front of him in the order and Paul Goldschmidt (three walks) and Jake Lamb (2-for-5, four RBI) behind him. Pollock's strong track record at the plate over the better part of the last three seasons should afford him some security in the two hole, but now that he's on the wrong side of 30 years old, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to replicate the 20-homer, 39-steal season he delivered during his breakthrough 2015 campaign.