Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits two-run homer Tuesday
Pollack went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
Pollack's home run -- his 11th of the year -- came off Dodgers' starter Rich Hill in the first inning. Pollack is hitting a fantastic .308/.361/.677 with 23 extra-base hits and 31 RBI. The 30-year-old is also 8-for-10 in stolen base attempts, and is proving to be a productive force in all major categories.
