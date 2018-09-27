Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Homers, drives in three
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.
Pollock helped break this one open in the fifth inning, turning a one-run lead into a 6-2 margin with his three-run blast. He's gone deep three times over the last five games to establish a new career-high mark in home runs (21), and is now slashing .262/.318/.494.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Ties career high in homers•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Solo blast Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Delivers solo shot in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Three hits and stolen base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scores once, drives in one•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....