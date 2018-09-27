Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Homers, drives in three

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Pollock helped break this one open in the fifth inning, turning a one-run lead into a 6-2 margin with his three-run blast. He's gone deep three times over the last five games to establish a new career-high mark in home runs (21), and is now slashing .262/.318/.494.