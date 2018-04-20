Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Homers in win
Pollock went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a home run in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Pollock hit his fourth homer of the year but only his first at home -- a sign that the new humidor at Chase Field is doing it's duty. Dating back to 2015, the 30-year-old has 48 doubles, 34 steals and 24 home runs in his last 162 games. The injury risk is there, but as long as he's healthy, Pollock should remain a solid fantasy asset, even if he doesn't produce stellar at-home power numbers.
