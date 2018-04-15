Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Homers twice Saturday

Pollock went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.

Pollock was responsible for two of the four Diamondbacks' home runs Saturday night, one coming off left-hander Rich Hill and the other off right-hander Wilmer Font. He's gotten off to an incredibly hot start with elite contributions in every standard 5X5 category. Health concerns will always creep into the conversation with Pollock, but he appears to be quite healthy and is among the most valuable fantasy outfielders early on.