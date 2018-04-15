Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Homers twice Saturday
Pollock went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.
Pollock was responsible for two of the four Diamondbacks' home runs Saturday night, one coming off left-hander Rich Hill and the other off right-hander Wilmer Font. He's gotten off to an incredibly hot start with elite contributions in every standard 5X5 category. Health concerns will always creep into the conversation with Pollock, but he appears to be quite healthy and is among the most valuable fantasy outfielders early on.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Sits out Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Notches two hits Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: On base three times Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Supplies fourth double of season•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Doubles twice in 15-inning win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...