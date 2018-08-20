Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Knocks 16th home run
Pollock went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a double in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres.
Pollock went 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over his two weekend contests against the Padres, bringing him to an .884 OPS and 16 homers on the season. It was also his first long ball in the month of August.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Draws pair of walks•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in run in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in run in return to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Back in action Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...