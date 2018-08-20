Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Knocks 16th home run

Pollock went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a double in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Pollock went 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over his two weekend contests against the Padres, bringing him to an .884 OPS and 16 homers on the season. It was also his first long ball in the month of August.

