Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Launches 14th home run
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Padres.
Pollock connected for a home run against Joey Lucchesi in the fourth inning, his 14th of the season. He has just three home runs since coming off the disabled list July 2 but has hit two of them in his past five games. He's also managed four multi-hit efforts in nine starts since the All-Star break, keeping his average at a strong .293 in 229 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Slugs homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes 5-for-5 against Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Ejection interrupts productive day•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not in Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start