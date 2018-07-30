Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Launches 14th home run

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Padres.

Pollock connected for a home run against Joey Lucchesi in the fourth inning, his 14th of the season. He has just three home runs since coming off the disabled list July 2 but has hit two of them in his past five games. He's also managed four multi-hit efforts in nine starts since the All-Star break, keeping his average at a strong .293 in 229 at-bats this season.

