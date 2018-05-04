Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Nabs eighth steal of season

Pollock went 2-for-4 and a stolen base of the season in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

With a .307 average, 10 home runs and eight steals through 126 plate appearances, Pollock has been a massive value for those that invested in him in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts. Though Pollock is still sitting on a career-worst 22.2 percent strikeout rate, he has shown major improvement with making contact of late, offering increased hope that he'll be able to maintain the lofty average. Over his last 12 starts, Pollock has struck out only four times.