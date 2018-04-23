Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Nabs fifth steal of season

Pollock went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and a run in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 win over the Padres.

The stolen base brings Pollock's total up to five for the season, making him the only player in the majors with at least five steals and five homers this season. While Pollock should remain a pillar in the counting-stats categories throughout the campaign, it looks like he may have a lower batting-average floor than expected, despite currently sitting on a respectable .270 mark and possessing two .300-plus seasons on his resume. The concern about his average largely stems from the 28 percent strikeout rate he has posted thus far, which is more than 10 points higher than his previous career-worst rate (17.4 percent in 2016).