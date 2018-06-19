Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: No clearance for activities

Pollock underwent a CT scan Monday that revealed continued healing of his fractured left thumb, but doctors declined to clear him for baseball activities, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

When Pollock sustained the injury in mid-May, the outfielder was handed an estimated 4-to-8-week recovery timeline. With Pollock having yet to resume any on-field work more than a month later, it appears safe to conclude that his target date for a return will likely trend closer to the eight-week mark. Pollock's continued absence will allow Jarrod Dyson to see regular work as the Diamondbacks' primary center fielder.