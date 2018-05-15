Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not in lineup Tuesday
Pollock (thumb) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Pollock is situated on the bench for Tuesday's game after suffering a sprained thumb during the Diamondbacks' loss to the Brewers on Monday. The outfielder was scheduled to meet with a hand specialist Tuesday, though the results of the appointment are not yet known. Chris Owings is starting in center field and hitting second in his stead.
