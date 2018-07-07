Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not in Saturday's lineup

Pollock is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.

Pollock has started four of five games since coming off the disabled list at the start of July, but will head to the bench Saturday with Jon Jay taking over in center field. The 30-year-old is 2-for-13 with a home run and two walks since returning from the fractured left thumb.

