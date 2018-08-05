Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not in Sunday's lineup
Pollock is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Giants.
Pollock started the last 10 games in center field for the Diamondbacks, but slashed only .214/.267/.452 despite three home runs in that stretch. Jon Jay will start in center field and bat seventh for Arizona on Sunday.
