Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not ready for baseball activities

Pollock (thumb) didn't receive clearance to resume baseball activities after undergoing a CT scan Monday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Pollock's scan revealed that his fractured left thumb is healing, but not to the point where he's able to comfortably bat and play the outfield. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Pollock may be able to begin range-of-motion exercises this week, but the 30-year-old's lack of on-field activity since suffering the injury May 14 suggests he likely won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list until late June at the earliest.

