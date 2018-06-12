Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not ready for baseball activities
Pollock (thumb) didn't receive clearance to resume baseball activities after undergoing a CT scan Monday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Pollock's scan revealed that his fractured left thumb is healing, but not to the point where he's able to comfortably bat and play the outfield. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Pollock may be able to begin range-of-motion exercises this week, but the 30-year-old's lack of on-field activity since suffering the injury May 14 suggests he likely won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list until late June at the earliest.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scheduled for CT scan this week•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Still requires cast on thumb•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Fracture not yet healed•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scheduled for checkup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out 4-8 weeks with fractured thumb•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not in lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...