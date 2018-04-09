Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Notches two hits Sunday

Pollock went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored Sunday in the 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Pollock is enjoying a four-game hitting streak, and he's logged seven extra-base hits to go with five RBI in eight games to start the season. He's off to a hot start, and should see plenty of at-bats throughout the season if he can stay healthy.

