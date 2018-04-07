Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: On base three times Saturday
Pollock went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.
It's his third multi-hit performance in eight games this season, and Pollock's .323/.417/.581 slash line indicates he's completely healthy and in peak form -- at least for now. Injuries are always a worry with the outfielder, but Pollock should be a fantasy lineup fixture in all formats while he's hot.
