Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out against Scherzer

Pollock is out of the lineup Friday against the Nationals.

This is Pollock's first day out of the lineup since April 20, and he is hitting .338/.392/.704 with seven home runs since that last day off. Jarrod Dyson will start in center field and hit second against righty Max Scherzer.

