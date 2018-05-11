Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out against Scherzer
Pollock is out of the lineup Friday against the Nationals.
This is Pollock's first day out of the lineup since April 20, and he is hitting .338/.392/.704 with seven home runs since that last day off. Jarrod Dyson will start in center field and hit second against righty Max Scherzer.
