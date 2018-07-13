Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out of Friday's lineup
Pollock is not in the lineup versus the Braves on Friday.
Pollock will retreat to the bench after going 1-for-4 with one RBI during Thursday's series finale in Colorado. Jon Jay will earn a start in center field in his stead.
