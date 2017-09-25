Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out of lineup Monday
Pollock is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
The Diamondbacks clinched home-field advantage for the NL wild-card game with Sunday's win, so Pollock will get Monday off as Arizona gives its starters some rest. Rey Fuentes will draw the start in center field in his place.
