Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out of lineup Monday

Pollock is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks clinched home-field advantage for the NL wild-card game with Sunday's win, so Pollock will get Monday off as Arizona gives its starters some rest. Rey Fuentes will draw the start in center field in his place.

