Play

Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Provides two extra-base hits Wednesday

Pollock went 2-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI and a run Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies.

Pollock's triple was the fourth of the night for the Diamondbacks and provided his team with a pair of important insurance runs in the high-scoring affair. The outfielder appears to be heating up at the right time after struggling through a large portion of the second half, as he's batting .317 with four home runs, 11 runs and nine RBI over his last 11 games, dating back to the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast