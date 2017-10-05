Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Provides two extra-base hits Wednesday

Pollock went 2-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI and a run Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies.

Pollock's triple was the fourth of the night for the Diamondbacks and provided his team with a pair of important insurance runs in the high-scoring affair. The outfielder appears to be heating up at the right time after struggling through a large portion of the second half, as he's batting .317 with four home runs, 11 runs and nine RBI over his last 11 games, dating back to the regular season.