Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Reaches base three times Friday

Pollock went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Royals.

Pollock's .267 average on the season has rendered him somewhat of a disappointment after he delivered .300-plus marks in his last two healthy campaigns in 2014 and 2015, but he's at least rewarding fantasy owners who have been patient with him with a massive September. Over his 23 games this month, Pollock is hitting .276/.357/.517 with four home runs, 19 RBI, 15 runs and three steals.