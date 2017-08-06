Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Receives day off Sunday
Pollock is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Pollock will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine rest day. The speedy outfielder went 4-for-23 with six runs and a stolen base in his first five starts of August. Gregor Blanco will take his place in center field and bat second.
