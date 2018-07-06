Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Records first hits since DL return
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 loss to the Padres.
The pair of hits were Pollock's first in his three starts since returning from the disabled list earlier this week. Pollock has been deployed as Arizona's cleanup man in each of those games and should benefit from plenty of RBI opportunities with high-on-base contributors in Jon Jay, Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb typically slotting ahead of him in the lineup.
